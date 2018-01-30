Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Starting in place of injured Ariza
Mbah a Moute will start Tuesday's game against the Magic, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
With Trevor Ariza sidelined, the Rockets will pivot to Mbah a Moute at small forward, and he'll likely have an opportunity to hold onto the spot for the time being, with Ariza expected to miss the entirety of the Rockets' upcoming road swing. Expect Mbah a Moute to see an uptick in minutes, though he still remains a relatively unappealing fantasy asset, considering he's averaging only 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on the season. In Sunday's win over Phoenix, which Ariza exited early in the first quarter, Mbah a Moute played 32 minutes and finished with 13 points, two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals.
