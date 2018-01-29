Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Steps up after Ariza injury

Mbah a Moute contributed 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 32 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 win over the Suns.

Mbah a Moute was afforded a large workload by Trevor Ariza's early energy and wound up finishing third on the team in both scoring and minutes played. He was quite efficient from the field and topped off his effort with solid contributions in defensive categories. Mbah a Moute has been a useful player when given extra run this season and could play a similar part Tuesday against the Magic if Ariza remains sidelined.