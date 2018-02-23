Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: To come off bench Friday
Mbah a Moute, due to the return of Trevor Ariza (hamstring), will head back to the bench for Friday's contest against the Timberwolves, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Mbah a Moute has started just 14 of his 40 appearances this season, so his shift to the bench as a result of Ariza's return doesn't come as a surprise. When coming off the pine, Mbah a Moute has posted 6.6 points and 3.1 rebounds across 24.0 minutes per contest.
