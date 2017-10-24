Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: To start Wednesday

Mbah a Moute will draw the start during Wednesday's game against the 76ers with Trevor Ariza (foot) sidelined, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mbah a Moute has gotten off to a solid start with his new team this season, averaging 8.0 points and 3.8 rebounds across 25.5 minutes through four games. He's almost exclusively a defensive player, so he generally doesn't have much fantasy value outside of steals. Though he has just three swipes this year, drawing a start and probably seeing extended run Monday could afford him more opportunities for defensive stats. He's still certainly a risky DFS play, but should be extremely affordable.