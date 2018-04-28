Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Upgraded to questionable for Game 1
Mbah a Moute (shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Mbah a Moute injured his shoulder during Game 81 of the regular season, missing the entire first round as a result. After progressing well, however, it appears he may be ready to play the entire second round. More information on his status should arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could be reevaluated next week•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Not ruling out first-round return•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could miss up to four weeks•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Likely out for first round of playoffs•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will have MRI performed Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Dislocates shoulder Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....