Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Upgraded to questionable for Game 1

Mbah a Moute (shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Mbah a Moute injured his shoulder during Game 81 of the regular season, missing the entire first round as a result. After progressing well, however, it appears he may be ready to play the entire second round. More information on his status should arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround.