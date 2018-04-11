Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will have MRI performed Wednesday

Mbah a Moute will have an MRI performed Wednesday on his dislocated right shoulder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mbah a Moute dislocated his shoulder during Tuesday's win over the Lakers and will now undergo additional testing in order to determine if there's any sort of ligament damage. Look for an update Wednesday after his evaluation, though coach Mike D'Antoni did mention that the injury doesn't appear to be as bad as the dislocation that costed Mbah a Moute nearly a month of action earlier in the season.