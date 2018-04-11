Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will have MRI performed Wednesday
Mbah a Moute will have an MRI performed Wednesday on his dislocated right shoulder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mbah a Moute dislocated his shoulder during Tuesday's win over the Lakers and will now undergo additional testing in order to determine if there's any sort of ligament damage. Look for an update Wednesday after his evaluation, though coach Mike D'Antoni did mention that the injury doesn't appear to be as bad as the dislocation that costed Mbah a Moute nearly a month of action earlier in the season.
More News
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Dislocates shoulder Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will start Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Questionable Friday vs. Suns•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Expected back Friday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Sunday vs. Hawks•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....