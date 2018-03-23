Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will miss a game or two

According to head coach Mike D'Antoni, Mbah a Moute will miss a game or two after injuring his knee in Thursday's win over the Pistons, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The original report was that Mbah a Moute was dealing with some knee soreness, although that injury designation could change in the coming days. The Rockets have a back-to-back set this weekend starting on Saturday, so it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran gets the weekend off to rest. Look for more updates to come closer to Saturday's showdown with Pelicans. If he does miss extended time, expect Joe Johnson and Gerald Green to see additional minutes.