Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will play Saturday
Mbah a Moute (knee) will play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mbah a Moute was held out of Thursday's win over the Cavs with a sore knee, but he's been cleared to return to action Friday and is not expected to be limited. The 31-year-old is averaging 8.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 31.3 percent from three.
