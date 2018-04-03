Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will start Tuesday

Mbah a Moute will get the start Tuesday against the Wizards, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Mbah a Moute will get the start for a resting Trevor Ariza. Joe Johnson and Gerald Green are also expected to pick up some extra minutes with Ariza out of the lineup. In 14 starts this season, Mbah a Moute is averaging 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 33 minutes per game.