Rockets' Markel Brown: Expected to see minutes Wednesday
Brown is expected to be a part of the bench rotation Wednesday against the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brown is on a two-way deal and has spent much of the year in the G-League, but coach Mike D'Antoni said that Brown will see some minutes Wednesday with the Rockets dealing with a few injuries and playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The former Oklahoma State star was a DNP-CD on Tuesday but saw five minutes of action in garbage time Saturday in Cleveland.
