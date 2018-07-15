Rockets' Markel Brown: Leads bench in scoring during SL loss
Brown pitched in 10 points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT) and three rebounds across 18 minutes during the Rockets' 92-87 loss to the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
To his credit, Brown didn't let his shooting struggles deter him, as he remained aggressive enough to log a team-high number of visits to the charity stripe. The fourth-year guard logged 109 games with the Nets over his first two pro seasons before seeing action in only four with the Rockets last year. He's shown the ability for the occasional offensive outburst in the past, and he thrived in G-League play last year with 16.8 points (on 44.7 percent shooting), 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals across 31.9 minutes over 31 games (27 starts). It remains to be seen if he'll garner an opportunity to continue making his case for a roster spot in training camp.
More News
-
Rockets' Markel Brown: Ties career high•
-
Rockets' Markel Brown: Returns to G League•
-
Rockets' Markel Brown: Expected to see minutes Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Markel Brown: Signs two-way deal with Rockets•
-
Markel Brown: Out for remainder of summer league•
-
Markel Brown: Injures shoulder during summer league•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...