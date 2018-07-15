Brown pitched in 10 points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT) and three rebounds across 18 minutes during the Rockets' 92-87 loss to the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

To his credit, Brown didn't let his shooting struggles deter him, as he remained aggressive enough to log a team-high number of visits to the charity stripe. The fourth-year guard logged 109 games with the Nets over his first two pro seasons before seeing action in only four with the Rockets last year. He's shown the ability for the occasional offensive outburst in the past, and he thrived in G-League play last year with 16.8 points (on 44.7 percent shooting), 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals across 31.9 minutes over 31 games (27 starts). It remains to be seen if he'll garner an opportunity to continue making his case for a roster spot in training camp.