Brown logged 36 minutes Tuesday for the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers in their 132-121 win over the Oklahoma City Blue, producing 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal.

Though Rio Grande Valley is off the schedule until Feb. 23, Brown won't rejoin the Rockets after the NBA team instead elected to call up Zhou Qi, Chinanu Onuaku and Troy Williams from the G League. Brown remains buried on the Rockets' depth chart in the backcourt and is unlikely to see extended minutes at the NBA level this season unless the team encounters a rash of injuries at guard.