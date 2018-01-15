Brown will sign a two-way contract with the Rockets on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Brown has spent the entire season thus far play for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G-League, taking part in 22 games and averaging 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals across 31.4 minutes. His strong play has now earned him a two-way contract from the Rockets, where Brown is expected to serve as a deep reserve in the backcourt behind the likes of Chris Paul, James Harden, Eric Gordon and Gerald Green. While Brown could see a handful of minutes once available, it won't be enough to make him a viable fantasy target.