Rockets' Markel Brown: Signs two-way deal with Rockets
Brown will sign a two-way contract with the Rockets on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Brown has spent the entire season thus far play for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G-League, taking part in 22 games and averaging 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals across 31.4 minutes. His strong play has now earned him a two-way contract from the Rockets, where Brown is expected to serve as a deep reserve in the backcourt behind the likes of Chris Paul, James Harden, Eric Gordon and Gerald Green. While Brown could see a handful of minutes once available, it won't be enough to make him a viable fantasy target.
