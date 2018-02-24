Rockets' Markel Brown: Ties career high
Brown recorded 41 points (12-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals during Friday's 117-111 win over host Iowa Wolves.
The former Oklahoma State guard tied his career high with 41 points and was also able to produce his second double-double of the year. Brown has been lurking in double digits in points scored this season but has the ability to break-out past the 20-point mark occasionally, like his performance Friday. The second-year player is averaging 17.2 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Vipers.
