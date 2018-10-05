Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Blocks four shots in start

Chriss had five points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four blocks, and one assist in 21 minutes during Thursday's 110-100 preseason loss to Indiana.

Chriss moved into the starting lineup with Clint Capela (foot) getting the night off. While he struggled on the offensive end he was able to have an impact defensively with four blocked shots. He turned the ball over three times and that continues to be a worrying trend for a player who doesn't handle the ball all that much. He is going to coming off the bench once the regular season begins and his value is going to be capped barring an injury to Capela.