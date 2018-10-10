Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Chriss (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Chriss has missed the past two preseason contests due to a sprained ankle, and it looks like he could miss Friday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies. More information may arrive Thursday.
