Chriss (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game with the Trail Blazers, Alykhan Bijani of the Athletic reports.

Chriss will likely miss a fourth game with an ankle sprain, although an official designation will be given closer to tipoff. In nine games this season Chriss has managed 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.9 minutes.

