Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Doubtbful Tuesday
Chriss (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game with the Trail Blazers, Alykhan Bijani of the Athletic reports.
Chriss will likely miss a fourth game with an ankle sprain, although an official designation will be given closer to tipoff. In nine games this season Chriss has managed 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.9 minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Sidelined with sprained ankle•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Has fourth-year option declined•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Plays eight minutes in season debut•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Off injury report for Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Targeting Tuesday vs. Portland•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Questionable for Friday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...