Chriss had his fourth-year option declined by the Rockets on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Chriss made his season debut Tuesday after recovering from an ankle injury, posting four points, two rebounds and one block across eight minutes. Regardless, the Rockets aren't prepared to lock Chriss in for the $4.1 million he was set to make next season. He'll become an unrestricted free agent next summer as a result.