Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Limited at practice
Chriss (ankle) was limited at Monday's practice, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Chriss has been nursing a sprained ankle, and the Rockets will continue to exercise caution with the regular season opener just two days away. The expectation is that Chriss will be ready for Wednesday's matchup with New Orleans, but official confirmation on his status may not come until later in the week.
More News
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Out Friday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Out again Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Out with ankle sprain Sunday•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Blocks four shots in start•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Starting Thursday•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...