Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Listed out vs. Lakers
Chriss (ankle) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Chriss is still nursing a sprained ankle, and he'll miss a fifth straight game. His next chance to play will arrive Saturday in Memphis.
