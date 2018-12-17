Chriss (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Jazz, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Chriss is good to go after missing the previous six games with a sprained ankle. He hasn't played a big role for the Rockets when healthy this season, averaging just 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds across 5.9 minutes per game (nine games).

