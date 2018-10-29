Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Off injury report for Tuesday
Chriss (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As expected, Chriss will suit up and make his Rockets debut Tuesday after practicing the last two days. Chriss has been out since the preseason, so he will likely be eased back into the rotation, but the 21-year-old will provide the Rockets with some much-needed depth behind starter Clint Capela.
