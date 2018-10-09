Chriss (ankle) will remain out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Shanghai Sharks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chriss continues to work his way through a sprained left ankle and the Rockets won't risk any additional injury by bringing him back too soon. Along with Chriss, the Rockets are set to be without Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) and Nene Hilario (calf), while Clint Capela (hand) is also questionable, so the frontcourt depth could be very shallow Tuesday.