Chriss (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chriss will be missing a third straight preseason game Friday, as he continues to work back from a sprained ankle. He'll now have just under a week to get ready for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Pelicans and Chriss can tentatively be considered questionable for the time being. His practice availability early next week should be a good indicator of his eventual status.