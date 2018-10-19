Chriss (ankle) did not make the trip to Los Angeles and is out for Saturday's game against the Lakers and Sunday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chriss continues to work back from an injury suffered in the preseason. His next chance to take the floor arrives Wednesday against the Jazz. In his stead, P.J. Tucker and Isaiah Hartenstein are candidates to see backup center minutes. Nene (calf) is questionable for Saturday and could fill that role as well.