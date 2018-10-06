Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Out with ankle sprain Sunday
Chriss is out for Sunday's game against San Antonio due to a sprained left ankle, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Chriss either picked up the injury during Thursday's game or some Friday activity. The seriousness of the injury is unclear, but it's enough to keep him out of Sunday's exhibition. With Clint Capela (foot) questionable and Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) out, Houston could be very shorthanded at center.
More News
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Blocks four shots in start•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Starting Thursday•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Shows upside in Rockets debut•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Sits out Wednesday's scrimmage•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Traded to Houston•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.