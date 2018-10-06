Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Out with ankle sprain Sunday

Chriss is out for Sunday's game against San Antonio due to a sprained left ankle, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chriss either picked up the injury during Thursday's game or some Friday activity. The seriousness of the injury is unclear, but it's enough to keep him out of Sunday's exhibition. With Clint Capela (foot) questionable and Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) out, Houston could be very shorthanded at center.