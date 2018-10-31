Chriss contributed four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, and one block in eight minutes during Tuesday's 104-85 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Chriss made his season debut for his new team after missing the first five tilts of 2018-19 due to an ankle injury. Chriss is an athletic young big man with some theoretical small-ball center and power forward potential, and the Rockets would be wise to leave no stone unturned given their 1-5 start. With that being said, Chriss was a foul magnet who didn't defend well or score efficiently in his first two years, albeit with the less-than-stellar Suns.