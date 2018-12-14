Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Probable for Saturday
Chriss (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Chriss has missed five games due to a sprained left ankle, but there's a strong possibility he returns Saturday. That said, his role on the team has been relatively minimal. In nine appearances, he's averaged 2.1 points and 1.1 boards in 5.9 minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Listed out vs. Lakers•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Doubtful Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Sidelined with sprained ankle•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Has fourth-year option declined•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Plays eight minutes in season debut•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Off injury report for Tuesday•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.