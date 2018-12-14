Chriss (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Chriss has missed five games due to a sprained left ankle, but there's a strong possibility he returns Saturday. That said, his role on the team has been relatively minimal. In nine appearances, he's averaged 2.1 points and 1.1 boards in 5.9 minutes.

