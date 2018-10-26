Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Questionable for Friday
Chriss (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
After missing the first four games of the season, Chriss remains questionable Friday due to a lingering sprained left ankle. The Rockets aren't rushing back Chriss anytime soon however, as forwards P.J. Tucker and Carmelo Anthony will remain atop the depth chart.
