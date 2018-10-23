Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Questionable for Wednesday
Chriss (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Chriss is yet to make his Rockets regular season debut while nursing a left ankle sprain he's been dealing with since preseason. Expect another update on Chriss' status following shootaround Wednesday morning, as it appears there is at least a small chance the 21-year-old could be suited up against Utah.
More News
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Out Saturday, Sunday•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Will miss season opener•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Limited at practice•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Out Friday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Out again Tuesday•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...