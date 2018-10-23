Chriss (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chriss is yet to make his Rockets regular season debut while nursing a left ankle sprain he's been dealing with since preseason. Expect another update on Chriss' status following shootaround Wednesday morning, as it appears there is at least a small chance the 21-year-old could be suited up against Utah.

