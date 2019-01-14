Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Re-enters rotation
Chriss played 11 minutes Sunday in the Rockets' 116-109 loss to the Magic, finishing with two points (2-2 FT) and four rebounds.
The Rockets have held Nene Hilario out for rest or restricted his playing time in the last two games, allowing Chriss to re-enter the rotation and pick up double-digit minutes on both occasions. Hilario is good to go for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday against the Grizzlies, but more minutes at center will be available with starter Clint Capela (thumb) sidelined. That theoretically opens the door for Chriss to receive even more run than he did Sunday, though it may not be a huge uptick after the Rockets recalled Isaiah Hartenstein from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers to offer some frontcourt reinforcement.
