Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Returns to practice Friday

Chriss (hip) practiced Friday after sitting out Wednesday's scrimmage, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chriss' injury was minor, and he was able to practice Friday and adjust to his new teammates after spending the past two years in Phoenix. He averaged 7.7 points and 5.5 boards in 21.2 minutes last season, though will likely struggle to find that kind of run on the Rockets.

