Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Ruled out Wednesday
Chriss (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Jazz, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Chriss was previously questionable, but will need some more time off to get healthy. Isaiah Hartenstein should see extra run as a result.
