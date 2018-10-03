Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Shows upside in Rockets debut

Chriss posted 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Chriss' five turnovers are a blemish on the otherwise solid statline, but he's put his name in the hat for reserve minutes at center. Last season, Chriss averaged 7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 block in 21.2 minutes.