Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Sidelined with sprained ankle
Chriss will not play in Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to a sprained ankle, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Chriss did not enter Friday's game against the Jazz in garbage time, and it appears this is why. Chriss hasn't been part of the Rockets' regular rotation this season, however, so his absence won't have an impact on the team Saturday in Dallas.
