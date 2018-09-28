Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Sits out Wednesday's scrimmage

Chriss sat out during Wednesday's scrimmage due to a strained hip, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

It may have been a precaution action by the Rockets, as Chriss is good to practice Friday. With Clint Capela locking down the starting role at center, Chriss will ultimately be battling for minutes with teammates Nene and Isaiah Hartenstein.

