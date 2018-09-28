Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Sits out Wednesday's scrimmage
Chriss sat out during Wednesday's scrimmage due to a strained hip, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.
It may have been a precaution action by the Rockets, as Chriss is good to practice Friday. With Clint Capela locking down the starting role at center, Chriss will ultimately be battling for minutes with teammates Nene and Isaiah Hartenstein.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...