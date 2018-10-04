Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Starting Thursday

Chriss is starting Thursday's game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Clint Capela (foot) out, Chriss will draw the start at center. He showed upside during Tuesday's win over the Grizzlies, posting 11 points, four boards, one block and a steal across 17 minutes.

