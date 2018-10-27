Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Targeting Tuesday vs. Portland
Chriss (ankle) is hoping to return for Tuesday's game against Portland, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Chriss is yet to play this season while nursing an ankle injury, but he said he's hoping to practice twice over the next few days and, if all goes well, he'll be available off the bench Tuesday.
