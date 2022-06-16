Chriss has been traded to Houston, along with Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke and the 26th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, in exchange for Christian Wood, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Chriss has been on the go across the past few seasons, and now he'll make his way to Houston. It'll be his fifth time in a matter of two years, as the center most recently averaged 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 34 appearances with Dallas during the 2021-22 campaign. Shortly after the trade was announced, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Chriss underwent knee surgery Wednesday and would be out for a couple of months for rehab purposes, so he may not be fully available for the start of training camp. The Rockets already have a roster filled with young talent in the frontcourt, however, so it's unlikely that Chriss will make an impact right away for the Rockets.