Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Traded to Houston

Chriss and Brandon Knight were dealt from the Suns to the Rockets in exchange for Ryan Anderson and De'Anthony Melton on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Chriss averaged seven points, 4.9 rebounds and one assist in 75 games with the Suns last season. He figures to serve as depth off the bench for a contending Houston team throughout the 2018-2019 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories