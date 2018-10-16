Rockets' Marquese Chriss: Will miss season opener
Chriss (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pelicans, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Chriss has been dealing with a sprained ankle for roughly a week and a half and the discomfort will now linger into the regular season. The good news, however, is that head coach Mike D'Antoni expects Chriss to "be back soon," so look for the big man to be available at some point over the next few games. Chriss' next opportunity to make his debut will be Saturday against the Lakers.
