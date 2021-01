Jones will come off the bench in Monday's matchup with the Bulls, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Jones got the spot start in Saturday's loss to the Spurs and contributed 24 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), while adding six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes. He will move to the bench in favor of the recently acquired Victor Oladipo, but figures to still have a role off the bench.