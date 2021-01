Jones (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Jones has yet to play this season due to a right ankle injury and it doesn't look like he's likely to make that debut Monday. The 22-year-old's next chance to suit up would come Wednesday against the Pacers, but it's unlikely he would have much of a role on this team right away.