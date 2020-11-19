Jones agreed Wednesday with the Rockets on a two-way contract, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Arkansas was able to quickly find a home with an NBA team after failing to hear his name called during Wednesday's draft. He was named a SEC co-player of the year by the Associated Press during his sophomore season with the Razorbacks in 2019-20 after averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 33.8 minutes per game. Jones is expected to see most of his action with the Rockets' affiliate in Rio Grande Valley if a G League season is held in 2020-21.