Jones tallied 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two assists and one steal in 14 minutes Monday in the Rockets' 125-120 loss to the Bulls.

After posting 24 points, six rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes while filling a starting role in Saturday's loss to the Spurs, Jones shifted back to the bench with Victor Oladipo available for his team debut and with Eric Gordon (leg) back from a two-game absence. Unsurprisingly, the move to the second unit resulted in a steep drop in minutes for Jones, but the two-way rookie was still able to provide some shooting in his limited run. Though Jones has fared well over his first six NBA appearances, he could be in danger of falling out of the rotation once the Rockets get John Wall (knee), Danuel House (COVID-19 protocols) and Sterling Brown (lower leg) back in action.