Jones scored nine points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in Thursday's victory over the Spurs.

The short-handed Rockets were in all-hands-on-deck mode Thursday, allowing Jones to tally a season-high 14 minutes. He hit on half his field-goal attempts and converted his lone try from the charity stripe, though he also committed three turnovers. Jones is likely to revert back to minutes in single digits when new teammate Victor Oladipo is able to take the court and/or when Eric Gordon (knee) returns from injury.