Jones recorded three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT) and a rebound in five minutes Monday against the Cavaliers.

Jones knocked down one of two attempts from the field and snagged a rebound during his brief time on the court in a 101-90 loss. He's not a fixture in Houston's rotation at this point, logging more than 10 minutes in just four of his team's last 10 contests.