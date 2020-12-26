Jones (COVID-19) will be required to quarantine for seven days, keeping him out of the Rockets' next two games, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jones, Eric Gordon, DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall will all have the same quarantine requirement, making them unavailable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, along with Monday's game against Denver. Jones will be eligible to return to the team Thursday against the Kings, although he's unlikely to play a significant role for the Rockets this season.