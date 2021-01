Jones will get the start at point guard in Saturday's game against the Spurs, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The Rockets will be short-handed again Saturday with only eight players available. As a result, Jones should be in line for an extended workload. He contributed nine points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT) in Thursday's victory over the Spurs.