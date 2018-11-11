Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Available Saturday
Carter-Williams (illness) is available for Saturday's showdown versus the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It is one of the few games this season where Chris Paul, James Harden, and Eric Gordon (hamstring) will be available, so Carter-Williams will presumably have a hard time finding minutes. Still, he will be available off the bench.
